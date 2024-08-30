Carcass of jumbo calf found in pond at Baniabandha reserve forest

CUTTACK: Forest officials on Thursday retrieved the carcass of a nine-month-old female elephant calf that was found floating in a pond at Baniabandha reserve forest of Khuntuni range in Athagarh forest division.

Sources said a herd of five elephants including a tusker and three calves had strayed into Baniabandha from Kapilash forest a few days back. The herd had most likely entered the pond to drink water when the calf might have drowned, they said.

However, forest officials claim the jumbo died of septicemia. “There was a wound on the neck of the calf. Hence, it is suspected she died of septicemia,” said Khuntuni ranger Nila Madhab Sahu. He said the exact cause of the calf’s death can be ascertained after postmortem is conducted by the Athagarh block veterinary officer on Friday.