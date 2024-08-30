Central University of Odisha to launch tribal museum, library

JEYPORE: A tribal museum and library will soon be set up on the campus of Central University of Odisha, said its vice chancellor Prof Chakradhar Tripathi on Thursday.

Addressing a function to mark the 16th foundation day of the university at its Sunabeda campus, Prof Tripathi said CUO will also train at least 10 tribal youth on eco-tourism so that they can be engaged gainfully in the sector. The university has already taken an initiative for promoting local languages by publishing papers in Kuwi and Desia. For promoting Hindi. the university has already started a Hindi Sakhyarta Abhiyan though which locals will be able learn the language and use it to their advantage when they venture out of Odisha for setting up businesses. The university will start Odia Sakhyarta Abhiyaan soon.

In his foundation day lecture on ‘Institutions, governance and excellence: The role of youth in/for Bharat-2047’, former DGP of West Bengal BN Ramesh said said historically India was the strongest country in the world. “We had leading universities which provided education to the world. Now situation has changed but we have to revive the old education system for unifying India”, he said.

Executive director of Nalco, Damanjodi, Niranjan Samal was among those present.