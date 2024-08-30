Dharmasala MLA seeks enhanced security after staff attacked by armed miscreants

JAJPUR: Apprehending attacks by his opponents, Dharmasala legislator Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo has sought adequate security at his office in Dharmasala and residence in Bhubaneswar.

In a letter to Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy, the MLA apprehended his opponents are likely to attack his office and residence to seek revenge on him and his supporters. Underlining the need for police protection, Sahoo claimed a few armed anti-socials had attacked his staff when they were working at his office in Jaraka on August 24.

The miscreants also resorted to blank firing to threaten the staff. Sahoo said an FIR was filed at Dharmasala police station following the incident on August 25. Though the police are investigating the matter, the culprits are yet to be apprehended even five days after the incident, he said in his letter. Sahoo, who joined BJP after being elected as MLA as an Independent candidate in the recently concluded elections, alleged he and his office staff are frightened and are in shock and trauma following the incident. “Therefore, I request you to immediately provide necessary police protection as there is a threat to my life,” the legislator said.

In another development, former Dharmasala MLA and BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantray accused Dharmasala BDO Debendra Prasad Bal of terrorising a few panchayati raj institution members. Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Balabantray said some PRI members including women had gone to meet Bal at his office on Wednesday to inquire about the status of developmental work in the block which they alleged have been stalled. But the BDO refused to meet them saying he is busy in a meeting via video conference. After around one hour when the PRI members again wanted to meet him, some anti-social present in the office, abused and misbehaved with them allegedly at the behest of the BDO, said Balabantray. Bal could not be contacted for his comments on the former legislators’ allegation.