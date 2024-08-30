Ensure safe water supply in festive season: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) to ensure uninterrupted supply of adequate safe drinking water during the upcoming festive season.

The division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice Chittaranjan Dash said, “Since the festive season is approaching from September 7, 2024 with the celebration of Ganesh Puja and it is to continue up to Baliyatra and during this festive season, people from different parts of the country are likely to visit this millennium city of Cuttack to enjoy the festival, uninterrupted supply of clean, hygienic and safe water is required to be made, for strengthening the water supply system to the residences, and in the water taps available in public places.”

“Let the health officer, the deputy commissioner (sanitation) of CMC, WATCO officials, more particularly, the general manager, WATCO (Cuttack division) sit together and chalk out a plan in this regard,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking intervention for supply of safe drinking water supply in Cuttack city. Maitree Sansad, a city-based voluntary organisation filed the petition in 2016.

WATCO GM Debabrata Mohanty had filed an affidavit which said water treated through the water treatment plants is being presently supplied to 70 pc of the areas in the city, while for the rest 30 pc area, steps are being taken for erection and commissioning of WTP.

“When Cuttack city is flanked by Mahanadi river on the north and Kathajodi river on the south, the district administration should ensure uninterrupted supply of clean water to the people,” the bench said, further fixing September 4 as the next date for hearing on the matter.