Herpes in jumbos: Divisional forest officers in Odisha asked to follow SOP

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department on Thursday asked all forest divisions and authorities of protected areas to follow Centre’s standard operating procedure (SOP) issued in connection with the detection of herpes virus among elephants in the wild.

The letter issued by the wildlife wing of the department to all divisional forest officers (DFOs) and deputy directors of Similipal and Nandankanan asked them to follow the SOP on EEHV issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The move from the wildlife wing came a day after a five-year-old female elephant, undergoing kunki training, died of herpes virus infection in Chandaka. Four other elephants in the kunki training facility, three of whom were detected with less viral load, have been isolated following the incident and are under treatment and preventive care.

A team from Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) in OUAT visited the facility to monitor the health condition of the jumbos in isolation and provide anti-viral treatment. So far the jumbos, one calf and three sub-adults, are in good health, Chandaka officials said.

Forest officials said the infection can occur at any age but elephants between two and eight years are more susceptible.