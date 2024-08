BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday informed the Assembly that necessary steps are being taken to fill up vacancies in the posts of revenue inspector (RI), assistant revenue inspector and amin in the state.

Replying to a question from Amarendra Das (BJP), the minister said that out of the sanctioned posts for 3,546 RIs, 988 are vacant. Similarly, 1,733 ARIs and 1,547 amin posts are vacant out of their sanctioned strength of 3,073 and 2,767 posts respectively.

He said the state government has initiated the process to fill up the large number of vacant posts through selection and promotion.

Expressing his surprise over such a large number of vacancies, the minister said that out of 317 tehsils in the state, five posts of tehsildars are vacant. Similarly, 217 posts of additional tehsildars are vacant as against sanctioned 446.

Stating that the collectors of different districts have forwarded requisition for the recruitment to 789 RI posts, 1,385 ARIs, and 1,169 amins, the minister said the proposal is under the consideration of the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

To a supplementary from Arun Sahoo (BJD), the minister said, he was also surprised how so many posts were lying vacant. “I wonder as to why so many posts have been lying vacant. The same question is agitating my mind for quite some time now,” he said.