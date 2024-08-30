Iron frame collapse injures six workers at Baliapal bridge site

BALASORE: As many as six workers were critically injured after a frame of iron rods for the construction of pillars of a bridge collapsed on them at Pantei in Bishnupur panchayat of Baliapal block on Thursday.

The workers were rushed to Baliapal community health centre (CHC). All of them, who were crushed under the frame, complained of chest pain, stomach ache, and headache. They had several injuries on their bodies. The other workers at the site, a few staff of L&T, the company which is executing the project under the supervision of PWD, reached the spot to rescue the workers using iron rod cutters and a JCB.

Sources said the state government had sanctioned Rs 155 crore for construction of the high-level bridge over Subarnarekha river at Pantei for the convenience of residents of Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore district and neighbouring West Bengal. Work on the bridge was started in 2019. But apart from a few pillars, the executing agency has been delaying the project with the PWD remaining a mute spectator. Locals alleged the frame collapsed due to sub-standard work and poor design of the bridge. They demanded a probe to ascertain the cause of the mishap.