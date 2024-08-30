Leopard sighting at Kendriya Vidyalaya sparks panic in Balangir, Odisha

BALANGIR: Sighting of a leopard on the premises of Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 at the Ordinance factory in Badmal had led to panic among students, their parents and staff. The leopard was reportedly seen by the night watchman of the school at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Following the incident, forest officials installed a night vision animal detection camera at the school campus. ACF Manas Behera rushed to the spot on Wednesday along with his team and started a probe to ascertain the veracity of the claim.

The Ordnance factory is spread over 12,200 acre. The factory area has 1,770 acre of reserve forest and a reservoir spread over 1539 acre.

In another related incident, a leopard was allegedly seen sitting on a stone of Gandharel forest behind Bhima Bhoi medical college and hospital a week back.

Balangir DFO Sudarshan Behera said authorities of Bhima Bhoi medical college and hospital have been advised not to allow students to venture into the forest after sunset. He said an elephant calf was resced from Deogaon three days back and has been shifted to Chandaka for treatment.