Odisha: Biju Patnaik lifetime achievement award for Lazarus Barla

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday honoured distinguished sportspersons, coaches, technical and supporting staff associated with sports with Biju Patnaik Sports and Bravery Award on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Gracing a function organised by the Sports and Youth Affairs department at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the CM presented awards to sportspersons who have excelled in various sports disciplines.

Hockey star Lazarus Barla was honoured with lifetime achievement award for promotion of sports and games. He was presented a trophy along with cash prize of Rs 4 lakh. The Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports and games was given to javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena. He was given a trophy and cash award of Rs 3 lakh.

Cricketer Mohammed Zafar Iqbal was recognised as the best para-sportsperson of the year with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Weightlifter Suchismita Bhoi was awarded with the best upcoming athlete (junior) and given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Hockey coach Bijaya Kumar Lakra was honoured with the excellence in coaching award while Rupanwita Panda was presented the outstanding technical officer award. Both received Rs 2 lakh each.

Similarly, Rudra Prasad Mallick and her mother Jayanti Mallick were conferred with the Biju Patnaik Bravery Award. They received citation and cash award of Rs 2 lakh.

Excellence in sports journalism award went to Sukesh Ranjan Behera while Nalco was awarded with best contribution to sports and games with sponsorship.

Recalling hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand’s contribution to Indian hockey, Majhi said the former has left an indelible mark in the minds of people. To commemorate his birth anniversary as National Sports Day, the state government organised the award ceremony.

The CM said, “The success of players is the success of the entire state and every Odia should be proud of this success.”

He invited everyone to include sports in their daily lives for a healthy and disease-free life. Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj also spoke.