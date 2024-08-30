Two dead in Dysentery outbreak in Kandhamal village, Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Two persons of a family died while several others have been affected due to dysentery outbreak in Sirkamaska village, located in Baliguda block of Kandhamal district.

On August 27, 2024, Sukumari Malik, aged 36, experienced severe vomiting and diarrhoea and was admitted to Barakhama community health centre (CHC). Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to the illness. The following day, her six-year-old son, Ayush, also showed symptoms of dysentery. He was initially taken to Baliguda Hospital but later brought back home by family members against medical advice. Ayush passed away late on Wednesday night.

A health team from Barakhama CHC has since visited the village, treated affected residents and distributed medicines. Dr Debi Prasad from the CHC stated the situation is under control. While the exact cause of the dysentery outbreak remains unclear, Dr Prasad said it may be linked to either the consumption of wild mushrooms or contaminated water. Sirkamaska village, part of Sudra panchayat is inhabited by tribals.