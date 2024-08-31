Junior assistant in Vigilance net

BALASORE: Balasore Vigilance officials on Friday searched the premises of a junior assistant and his relatives on allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to known source of his income.

Junior assistant Pradeep Kumar Das served in district education office (DEO) of Balasore district. Vigilance SP Narahari Naik said during search the officials unearthed assets which included a triple-storey building at Angargadia in Balasore town, a two-storey market complex comprising 20 shops in Sergarh Bazaar worth over Rs 1 crore, six high-value homestead plots in and around Balasore town, pieces of land in various locations including Angargadia, Remuna, Seragarh Bazar, Khatapada along with bank deposits, insurance policies, two-wheelers and postal deposits and other investments.

The technical wing is currently assessing the value of buildings, plots and other assets seized during the raids. The search was carried simultaneously at Das house and five other places in Balasore district.