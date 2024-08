BHUBANESWAR: State’s first band of musicians with disabilities will make their debut in the capital city on Teachers’ Day.

The Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi have collaborated to form the band called ‘Ninad’.

Officials of the SSEPD department said ‘Ninad’ has been formed with the finest musical talents among persons with disabilities selected from across the state through auditions. Mentored by eminent musicians of the state, the artistes will perform before Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on September 5.

Principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi said the initiative will provide them a platform to showcase their musical talents, a feeling of inclusiveness in the society and engage them in different cultural festivals and events through which they can eke out livelihood. The department will provide them platforms - cultural events and festivals organised by government and private organisations to perform.