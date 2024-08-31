PM Jan Dhan Yojana has brought 2.2 crore poor into banking fold in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), one of the largest financial inclusion initiatives, has been a big success in Odisha with all households having been brought into the formal banking system through opening of bank accounts.

In 10 years of the scheme launched on August 14, 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nearly 22 million beneficiaries (2,19,25,984) of the state have been brought into the ambit of formal banking system with a deposit mobilisation of Rs 9,706.10 crore as on August 14, 2024. As many as 15,494,993 beneficiaries have been issued RuPay cards which also provide for Rs 2 lakh accident insurance cover.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a message on his X handle said, “The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a welfare scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has played a crucial role in integrating the poor into the economic mainstream. It is heartening to know that about 53.13 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the country.”

The chief minister said the Jan Dhan accounts have been instrumental in receiving direct benefit transfers under various welfare schemes, be it PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Fasal Bima, Ayushman Bharat, Garib Kalyan Yojana or PM Ujjwala Yojana, without any middlemen.