Two top Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrendered in Bargarh, Odisha

BARGARH: Two area committee members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Bargarh police on Friday, in what was a significant achievement in the fight against left-wing (LWE) in the region.

The two - Amila Tati (35) and Raghu Padam (31) belonged to Chhattisgarh and gave themselves up in the presence of IG (northern range) Himanshu Lal and SP Prahalad Sahai Meena.

Amila had joined the outfit in 2008 as a party member in Bijapur district and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head. She was allegedly involved in 35 different cases in Bargarh including 15 cases of encounters, 10 arson and four murders besides six IED and poster activities. The 35-year-old woman was also involved in several cases in Balangir district, police said.

Raghu, who carried a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh, was recruited as a party member in 2009 in Sukma district. He was said to be involved in eight cases in Bargarh district including four exchanges of fire, one murder and three poster banner activities. He too was involved in other cases in Balangir. Both of them were active in Gandhamardhan reserve forest as area committee members (ACMs) and had been trying to expand LWE activities in Bargarh and Balangir districts.