65-year-old man held for raping minor in Odisha's Deuli village

KENDRAPARA: A 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at Deuli village under Pattamundai police station on Friday evening. Police identified the accused as Batakrushna Sahoo, a neighbour of the victim.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim’s mother, Sahoo had reportedly raped her daughter while she was alone at their house. He also beat her up causing injuries on her shoulders and other parts of the body. The accused later threatened her of the dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

Acting on the FIR, police arrested Sahoo under section 65 (2) of BNS and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act , 2012. He has reportedly confessed to his crime to the police.

IO Padmalaya Pradhan said medical reports confirmed the minor’s rape. Following which, the accused was arrested and produced in the court. The court rejected his bail plea and remanded him under judicial custody. Police are investigating into the matter, added Pradhan.