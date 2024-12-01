BJP to start organisational polls in Odisha from first week of December ahead of new state president election

BHUBANESWAR: With only a month left for completing organisational restructuring before election of a new state president of the BJP, the party on Saturday met here to discuss and decide the poll schedule.

An organisational workshop chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal decided to complete election to more than 37,800 booth committees in the first week of December. This will be followed by election to mandal (block) committees, district committees and state committees.

Describing BJP as the only political party in the country having internal democracy, state BJP general secretary Jatin Mohanty told mediapersons after the meeting that membership drive is undertaken every six years to renew existing members and enrol new ones into the party.

Similarly, organisational elections are conducted every three years. This process gives the BJP a distinct identity from other parties.

As part of this exercise, the process of enrolling primary members and active members has been completed and now booth committees will be formed at the grassroots level, he said.

“Election of new BJP president will be completed by end of December to make the state eligible to participate in the election of national president,” he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national vice-president Baijayant Panda, national spokesperson Sambit Patra, national BJP general secretary and election in-charge Dushyant Goutam, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, former Union minister Bisweshwar Tudu and other senior leaders of the party attended the workshop.

All district presidents, district election officers and additional election officers from across the state were present.