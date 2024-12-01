Couple falsely alleges newborn missing from Odisha's Nayagarh health centre, investigation underway

BERHAMPUR: In what could be a perfect script for a suspense thriller, hours after it was alleged that a newborn had gone missing from the community health center at Rajsunakhala in Nayagarh district, police and the health staff said the baby was not even delivered in the first place.

The drama started in the morning when Sudhismita Parida and her husband Bijay of Bologada Godabhanga village alleged their baby boy had gone missing minutes after delivery at the center. Bijay said he had got Sudhismita admitted to the centre after she complained of labour pain on Friday.

After Sudhismita delivered, Bijay said he sought to see his child but the centre’s staff told him the baby was taken away for treatment. After waiting for some time and suspecting foul play, Bijay lodged a complaint at Rajsunakhala police station alleging his baby was stolen from the centre and blamed the staff.

He said someone had clicked a photograph of the baby but cannot be traced. Police reached the center and went through the CCTV footage to gather details. The cops said the hospital staff were questioned and a search launched for the person who clicked the baby’s photograph.

Then came the twist as the centre’s superintendent Dr Jagadish Chandra Jena said Bijay and Sudhismita’s allegation was false. SDPO Sudarsana Gangoi said no newborn could be seen in the footage collected from the CCTVs installed at the centre.

Dr Jena said Sudhismita entered the healthcare facility at 9.39 am on the day. After sitting for around 20 minutes at the ground floor, she along with a few others went to the first floor and sat in front of the labour room for 20 to 25 minutes. Sudhismita returned to the ground floor and entered a toilet and came out of it at around 10.25 am and alleged her newborn had gone missing.

Dr Jena said Subdhismita had not even entered the labour room. He further said the lady had neither taken an OPD ticket nor consulted any doctor at the facility. The superintendent said an FIR would be lodged against the couple for levelling false charges on the centre. Gangoi said the matter is being investigated.