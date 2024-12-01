India first to develop long-range hypersonic missile: Defence experts

BHUBANESWAR: India is the first country to develop a long-range hypersonic missile that can travel more than eight times the speed of sound and is a game-changer in global defence technology which no other countries have, claimed defence scientists.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently test-fired the country’s first long-range hypersonic missile that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads to a distance exceeding 1,500 km at a speed of nearly 3 km per second.

Although in terms of technology, India is the fourth country to possess a hypersonic missile, it is the first country to have successfully tested a hypersonic missile that can travel twice the range of the missile that Russia has in its arsenal.

“The hypersonic missile that India now possesses is unique in terms of speed, range, precision and detectability. It is a game-changer and going to play an important role providing an edge to our Armed Forces,” former DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy told The New Indian Express.