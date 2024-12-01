KIMS to set up corporate hospitals in 20 districts in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS Achyuta Samanta on Saturday announced plans to establish 20 corporate-styled hospitals across 20 districts in Odisha in a year.

Speaking at the first national health conclave organised by Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Samanta said, each of the hospitals will have 100 beds and be equipped with advanced medical facilities. “The hospitals are set to be inaugurated by this time next year,” he said.

The event brought together some of the leading medical practitioners and experts from India and abroad to discuss pivotal topics shaping the future of medicine and healthcare in the country.

Prof D Nageswar Reddy of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad lauded KISS’ efforts in serving tribal communities and described the conclave as a holistic forum to address a wide range of topics, including spirituality.

Prof V Mohan of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai emphasised the transformative impact of the initiatives undertaken by the institute.

KIIT pro-chancellor and eminent gastroenterologist Dr Subrat Acharya said KIMS ranked 15th in the NIRF rankings for its cutting-edge medical education and services. KIMS principal Dr RC Das spoke on the healthcare ecosystem in India.

Among others, Prof Vinod Paul of NITI Aayog, Prof Ved Prakash Mishra of Krishna Viswa Vidyapith and pro-vice chancellor of the School of Medicine Dr CBK Mohanty also spoke.