Nine-month-old baby rescued out of illegal adoption in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A nine-month-old baby boy born to a minor girl at Gunupur in Rayagada was rescued and accommodated at the special adoption agency in the district on Saturday.

As per reports, a girl from Tarbel village had delivered the baby boy at Gunupur hospital on March 15. However, the unmarried girl, wary of social stigma and her inability to take care of the baby gave him up to a childless couple from Bhulusunda village. The couple allegedly got the baby registered at the local Anganwadi centre on October 30. While the records showed the couple as the parents of the baby, the Anganwadi worker smelled foul and informed CDPO Sushma Prasad.

The child welfare committee probed the matter but no action was taken against the couple. A few social workers then apprised the matter to collector Parul Patawari. On Friday, a team comprising Gunupur sub-collector, officials of district child protection unit, CDPO, and police reached Bhulusunda and rescued the baby.

The baby was sent to the special adoption agency, said Rayagada child welfare committee chairperson Bidulata Huika. The couple who had adopted the infant illegally and the minor girl are being interrogated. Further probe is on.