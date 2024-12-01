Odisha forest officials arrest two poachers for possessing leopard skin, country gun

BERHAMPUR: Forest officials on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly possessing leopard skin and a country gun in Kalinga forest section area under G Udayagiri forest range of Kandhamal. The accused were identified as Bhabani Sankar Pradhan (23) of Malansuga village and Promod Pradhan (55) of Gambhariguda village.

During patrolling, the forest sleuths nabbed Bhabani with a bag containing leopard skin at Baba chowk. During interrogation, he said the hide was provided to him by Promod to sell.

The team then raided Promod’s house in Gambhariguda and seized a country gun, a knife and a mobile phone from his possession. Promod was subsequently arrested.

Sources said, a poachers group including Promod, Bhabani, Landa, Hemant, Sadangi Pradhan and Mitenga Pradhan planned to trap wild boars at Bradis forest in the Kalinga forest section one month back. Instead of wild boar they trapped a leopard which they allegedly killed.

After consuming its meat, Bhabani tried to sell its skin to a buyer but was caught red-handed. A case has been registered and Promod and Bhabani have been produced in the court on Saturday. ACF Kajal Kumari Nayak is investigating into the matter and search is on to nab the other accused involved in the crime.