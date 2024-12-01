Students protest at SVM College over contractor's action and college's administrative issues in Bhubaneshwar

JAGATSINGHPUR: Students of SVM College on Saturday staged a demonstration and locked the institution’s main gate to protest the action of a contractor who had allegedly locked the boys’ common room over pending bills for its renovation.

The students also alleged irregularities in the college which does not have a regular principal. Sources said the contractor had renovated the boys’ common room for Rs 1.17 lakh.

However, as his bills were not paid by the authorities, he locked the room in protest. The inter-college athletics selection meet, scheduled on the day, had to be cancelled as the sports office operates out of the boys’ common room, said sources.

The students said the college does not have a regular principal and this has hampered academic and other activities. The Higher Education department had deputed the principal of Sarala Mahavidyalaya, Rahama Prof Narendra Kumar Das to the college. However, Prof Das performs the duties of the principal only thrice a week.

This apart, the electricity bill for the college’s science block remains unpaid. While electricity has been disconnected at the block, it has impacted practical classes of science subjects. Similarly, though new tables were procured for the biology department, the contractor concerned has not been paid by the authorities. In-charge principal Antrayami Nayak assured the student that their grievances would be resolved within two to three days.