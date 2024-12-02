77th edition of Bargarh Dhanuyatra to get new Kansa

BARGARH: Bhubaneswar Pradhan will yet again play the role of Kansa at the upcoming 77th edition of Bargarh Dhanuyatra.

Pradhan was selected following an audition for the role on Sunday. The 11-day festival, known as the largest open-air theatre of the world, will start on January 3 and continue till January 13.

Earlier in the preparatory meeting organised by the district administration, the decision to drop Hrushikesh Bhoi was taken after the artiste who works as a government hearse van driver was suspended over allegations of bribery.

Subsequently, the four artistes who had secured second to fifth position in the last audition were called for re-audition. The audition was held at Biju Patnaik Town Hall in Bargarh in which Bhubaneswar who had secured second position in the 2022 audition, was selected for the role.

Bhubaneswar had played the role for three years from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he had reprised the role for two years from 1998 to 2000.

“The stage of Bargarh Dhanuyatra is sacred for me. I feel fortunate to have got another chance to play the role of Kansa. Though we have one month to prepare for the play and there are some changes to be incorporated this year, I am confident that I will be able to deliver like previous years and entertain the audience,” he said.

Official sources informed discussions are underway to choose new artistes for the role of Krishna, Balram and Radha too. The three judges at the audition were Chudamani Ratha, Umesh Satpathy, and Sandeep Acharya. The selection of the artiste for the role of Kansa is held once every three years. Hrushikesh had secured first position in 2022 audition.