Amid rise in HIV cases, Odisha sets target to achieve zero new infection by 2030

BHUBANESWAR: Several measures and awareness drives notwithstanding, as HIV positive cases continue to rise in Odisha, the state government has set a target to achieve zero new infection by 2030.

Sources said the number of HIV-positive people in the state has gone up from 60,886 by November 2023 to 63,437, including 20,935 women, till October this year, registering 2,551 new cases within a year. The government has been tracking the prevalence since 2002.

Ganjam district topped the chart with 19,155 cases, followed by 7,994 in Cuttack, 4,210 in Khurda, 3,807 in Sambalpur, 2,641 in Angul, 2,345 in Balangir and 2,210 in Balasore. Boudh, Subarnapur and Deogarh reported the lowest 113, 146 and 205 cases, respectively.

Although the HIV prevalence rate has dropped to 0.12 per cent against the national average of 0.2, 47,508 people are now living with HIV/AIDS in the state after the death of 12,629 people. The number of vertical transmission of HIV from mother to child is 394.