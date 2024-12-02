Amid rise in HIV cases, Odisha sets target to achieve zero new infection by 2030

BHUBANESWAR: Several measures and awareness drives notwithstanding, as HIV positive cases continue to rise in Odisha, the state government has set a target to achieve zero new infection by 2030.
Sources said the number of HIV-positive people in the state has gone up from 60,886 by November 2023 to 63,437, including 20,935 women, till October this year, registering 2,551 new cases within a year. The government has been tracking the prevalence since 2002.
Ganjam district topped the chart with 19,155 cases, followed by 7,994 in Cuttack, 4,210 in Khurda, 3,807 in Sambalpur, 2,641 in Angul, 2,345 in Balangir and 2,210 in Balasore. Boudh, Subarnapur and Deogarh reported the lowest 113, 146 and 205 cases, respectively.
Although the HIV prevalence rate has dropped to 0.12 per cent against the national average of 0.2, 47,508 people are now living with HIV/AIDS in the state after the death of 12,629 people. The number of vertical transmission of HIV from mother to child is 394.
While youths accounted for 37 per cent (23,471) of the cases, 50,784 HIV positive people have been registered at different anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centres for treatment. More than 11,000 HIV positive people have lost to follow-up treatment after registering at the ART centres, the source said.
However, HIV prevalence among jail inmates is around 1.9 per cent which is higher than the prevalence among female sex workers of around 1.85 per cent, truckers (1 pc), migrants (0.89 pc), and antenatal care (0.22 PC).
Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said the Odisha government has been taking all measures to bring down the prevalence rate with a goal to ensure no new cases of HIV infection by 2030.
“The state is witnessing a steady decline in the prevalence rate, which is now below the national average. Several new measures, including a targeted approach for migrants, sex workers, youths and students have been planned to achieve the goal,” he said.
The Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) on Sunday organised an event to mark the World AIDS Day where Ganjam, Khurda and Balasore districts were felicitated for their awareness efforts during the recent two-month drive launched by NACO.
Health directors Dr Bijay Mohapatra, Dr Nilakantha Mishra and OSACS project director Dr Santosh Kumar Swain were present.