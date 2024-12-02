CMC likely to come up with special division to streamline drainage system in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The planning and development standing committee of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has proposed setting up of a drainage division in the civic body to properly manage the drainage system in the city.

The decision has been taken to effectively tackle the recurring issue of waterlogging which takes the city in its grip even during short spells of rain. The situation worsens during monsoon when overflowing drain water enters households especially in low-lying area making lives miserable.

The CMC, as per rule 287(1) of Odisha Municipal Corporation Act-2003, has been entrusted with construction, repair and maintenance of drains in the city for proper management of the drainage system.

However, execution of the same remains an issue due to lack of planning and technology. Several old drains were constructed without proper planning owing to which the entire drainage system is in disarray.