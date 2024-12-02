Eco-retreat inaugurated at Odisha's Sunapur beach

BERHAMPUR: The eco-retreat at Sunapur beach in Ganjam district was inaugurated with fanfare on Sunday.

Temporary tents with required amenities have been erected at the retreat site. However, the retreat at Gopalpur on sea in the district which has permanent cottages was not opened for tourists this year as well.

The retreat spread over 45 acre of land near IPS guest house was constructed in 2020 for Rs 9 crore. While the retreat is yet to be inaugurated, it is being rented out for marriages by the Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA).

Sources said when the retreat was constructed, Pradeep Panigrahy of BJD was the legislator of Gopalpur. But he was expelled from the party and this led to lack of any initiative to inaugurate the retreat.

The retreat has 14 air-conditioned cottages along with a children’s park, garden, swimming pool, adequate parking place and a wooden bridge.