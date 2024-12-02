Fake letter deprives many from NFSA benefit in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Civil Supplies department has drawn flak for allegedly relying on a fake letter for registering beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Sources said the fake letter deprived a large number of eligible beneficiaries from the NFSA benefits. The Supreme Court had recently ordered to issue ration cards to migrant workers and unskilled labourers found eligible under the e-shram portal.

Accordingly, the Civil Supplies department initiated a district-wide survey to identify eligible migrant labourers under the Act.

The survey, which concluded on November 19, had tasked block development officers and municipal executive officers with conducting field verification for the purpose. Executive officer of Jagatsinghpur municipality Seema Jena directed her field staff on June 4 to survey 434 migrant labourers within the municipality.