Odisha High Court calls for joint effort by officials to resolve Petanala pollution

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has called for a joint effort by all the stakeholders in tandem with one another to resolve the issue of pollution caused by unchecked release of untreated sewage into the Petanala, a 3.6-km-long water channel in the city.

The division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh directed for a joint meeting of the executive engineer, drainage division (Cuttack), city engineer of CMC, general manager of WATCO sewage division, general manager of WATCO drainage division, technical member of CDA and superintendent engineer, roads and buildings division within three days.

The committee should also make spot visit to suggest remedial measures in a report and submit it by December 19, the next date of hearing on the matter. The executive engineer, the drainage division, has been designated as the convenor of the committee.

The Petanala canal flows from Sector 10 to sector 1 in Marktnagar till it runs to the Kathajodi River. During deliberation, concern was expressed that there are several residential colonies which are directly discharging sewage without any treatment into the Petanala, which is contributing to the unhygienic conditions in and around the water channel.

On being asked, the executive engineer, drainage division, Cuttack, Sourav Kumar Sahoo stated that the water channel is being used for release of untreated sewerage waste, resulting in environmental pollution. He said there are 23 inlets, out of which 17 are of CMC and six belong to WATCO.