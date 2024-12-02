Puri set to show off India’s maritime might

BHUBANESWAR: From combat manoeuvres to demonstration of rescue operations by the Indian armed forces, the pilgrim town of Puri is abuzz with preparations as it gears up to host the Navy Day celebrations on December 4 for the first time.
The Indian Navy has lined up a series of demonstrations offering an action-packed portrayal of its maritime capabilities, air power and operational excellence against the backdrop of the serene beach during the grand event to be graced by President Droupadi Murmu.
More than 7,000 guests have been invited to attend the event. Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate local spectators and tourists offering everyone a chance to witness the demonstration from the beach.
Defence sources said thrilling displays of coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets and patrol aircraft have been planned. Ahead of the main event that will showcase the complex skills of naval personnel, a full dress rehearsal will be conducted on Monday.
India’s advances in indigenous defence capabilities and indigenously built ships like the Delhi class destroyers, Shivalik class frigates, Kamorta class corvettes (anti-submarine warships) and naval offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) as well as advanced light helicopters that embody the nation’s advancement in naval capabilities would be on display.
At least 24 warships and 40 aircraft, helicopters and fighter jets will demonstrate the Navy’s maritime capabilities and operational strength through water and aerial manoeuvres. Other major attractions will be performance by the naval band, a continuity drill by the naval contingent, illumination of ships and laser shows, said defence sources.
The state administration has collaborated with the Navy to ensure that the event showcases Puri’s cultural heritage while emphasising the nation’s maritime might. Extensive rehearsals are underway before the scheduled spectacular show, while roads leading to the venue are being spruced up and security arrangements have been tightened.
The main event will begin with bomb burst manoeuvre by Hawk AJT known as ‘phantoms’, followed by banner formation by Chetak aircraft, submarine sail past, marcos demo, amphibious demo, combat free fall, helo landing demo, Hawk and MIG 29k demo, anti submarine rocket firing, anti air firing, beating retreat, ceremonial sunset and continuity drill.
The spectacular ‘Operational Demonstration’ will showcase the strength and versatility of India’s naval fleet offering spectators a rare glimpse into the operational capabilities of the maritime force.
“People rarely get a chance to see the Indian Navy’s powerful ships, cutting-edge equipment or tactical manoeuvres that are often conducted in the vast expanse of the high seas. This year’s demonstration off Puri is an opportunity for the people to witness the world of naval operations first-hand,” the Navy said in a statement.
Bomb burst manoeuvre
Hawk AJT also known as ‘Phantoms’ in an arrowhead formation will demonstrate their ground attack capability through a bomb burst manoeuvre
Banner formation
The Chetak aircraft will undertake a flypast in banner formation flying the national flag and the naval ensign.
Submarine sail past
Lurking silently in the deep and ready to deliver a decisive punch, India’s submarines symbolise the pinnacle of stealth and destructive power
Marcos demo
Marine commandos will demonstrate their skill, courage and dedication through different mock rescue operations
MH, Hawk and MIG demo
Multi-role helicopter MH-60 R, Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft and MIG 29K will display their air defence capabilities