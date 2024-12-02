Puri set to show off India’s maritime might

BHUBANESWAR: From combat manoeuvres to demonstration of rescue operations by the Indian armed forces, the pilgrim town of Puri is abuzz with preparations as it gears up to host the Navy Day celebrations on December 4 for the first time.

The Indian Navy has lined up a series of demonstrations offering an action-packed portrayal of its maritime capabilities, air power and operational excellence against the backdrop of the serene beach during the grand event to be graced by President Droupadi Murmu.

More than 7,000 guests have been invited to attend the event. Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate local spectators and tourists offering everyone a chance to witness the demonstration from the beach.

Defence sources said thrilling displays of coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets and patrol aircraft have been planned. Ahead of the main event that will showcase the complex skills of naval personnel, a full dress rehearsal will be conducted on Monday.