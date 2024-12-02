Set on fire by father-in-law, woman dies; husband critical in Odisha

CUTTACK: The woman who suffered serious burns after being set afire by her father-in-law at Barisinga village in Baranga, succumbed during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday.

The deceased is Sasmita Rout alias Puja (37). Her husband Dinabandhu Rout (44), who also sustained injuries in the incident, is battling for life in the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

At around 10 pm on Saturday night, 70-year-old accused Gobardhan Rout poured petrol on his son and daughter-in-law and set them on fire while both were having dinner following a quarrel with Dinabandhu. The couple’s five-year-old son escaped narrowly as he was sleeping with his great-grandmother in another room.