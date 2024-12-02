Set on fire by father-in-law, woman dies; husband critical in Odisha

CUTTACK: The woman who suffered serious burns after being set afire by her father-in-law at Barisinga village in Baranga, succumbed during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday.
The deceased is Sasmita Rout alias Puja (37). Her husband Dinabandhu Rout (44), who also sustained injuries in the incident, is battling for life in the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital.
At around 10 pm on Saturday night, 70-year-old accused Gobardhan Rout poured petrol on his son and daughter-in-law and set them on fire while both were having dinner following a quarrel with Dinabandhu. The couple’s five-year-old son escaped narrowly as he was sleeping with his great-grandmother in another room.
The couple suffered over 60 per cent burn injuries and were rescued by neighbours. They were rushed to SCB MCH and later shifted to a private hospital.
After Sasmita succumbed, Dinabandhu was again shifted to SCB MCH. Gobardhan has also been admitted to SCB MCH as he sustained minor burn injuries in the incident.
Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident with the help of scientific team.
“Financial dispute between father and son is the cause behind the incident. Accused Gobardhan used to spend money in smoking ganja. Dinabandhu, who runs a shoe shop, had given Rs 5,000 to Gobardhan two days back and warned him to refrain from his bad habit. On Saturday evening, there was a heated argument between Gobardhan and the couple. Later in the night, the accused committed the crime,” said a police officer investigating the case.
During interrogation, Gobardhan confessed that he committed the crime due to sudden provocation under the influence of ganja, the officer added.