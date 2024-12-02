Stock from UP to stabilise potato price, says Odisha Minister Patra

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to stave off the potato crisis arising out of the embargo imposed by West Bengal government on inter-state movement of the tuber, local traders have started procuring the kitchen essential from Uttar Pradesh to meet the daily requirement of the state.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Sunday said there was nothing to worry as 300 truckloads of potato are on way to Odisha and the consignment will reach in a day or two.

The minister exuded confidence that potato supply from UP will stabilise the market and cool down the prices.

“The state government is committed to ensure that essential commodities like potato are available to consumers at an affordable price. We have taken proactive steps to maintain the supply chain without any disruption,” he said.

The minister further said West Bengal traders have informed that they have a stock of seven lakh tonne of potato while the actual need of Odisha is five lakh tonne. They have no problem in supplying the surplus two lakh tonne to the state but they are restricted by their government.