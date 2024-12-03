Drunk man attacks wife, daughter for opposing addiction to alcohol in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A 54-year-old drunk man attacked his wife, daughter and sister-in-law with an axe, leaving them seriously injured, after a bitter argument over his drinking habit at Gaudgaon village within Kudanagari police limits here on Monday.

The accused, Ramesh Mohanty, is on the run after committing the crime. His wife Susama Mohanty (48), daughter Priyadarshani Mohanty (28)and sister-in-law Silpi Swain (45) have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Kudanagari IIC Ambika Das said the accused, a drunkard, tortured his wife and other family members regularly. On Monday afternoon, Ramesh came home in an inebriated state and started assaulting his wife when she opposed his liquor addiction. When his daughter and sister-in-law tried to stop him, he attacked them with an axe.

The trio suffered serious injuries in the attack and were rushed to Patkura community health centre. Later, they were shifted to SCB MCH as their condition worsened.

“We have registered a case in this connection. The accused fled the village after committing the crime. Investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused,” the IIC added.