No Braille books for visually-challenged students in higher education in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government is gearing up to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 at the higher education level, it is yet to factor in issues related to blind students in colleges and public universities.

Unlike their general counterparts who have access to books related to their curriculum, the state does not provide Braille books to blind students pursuing graduation, MA, BEd or PhD. Visually-challenged students said despite several appeals to the state government, it is yet to take any measures to provide them with their course-related books in Braille format, which is their only access to pursuing higher education.

Currently, the state government provides Braille books to students till the Plus II (higher secondary) level. “As an alternative arrangement, we download study materials related to our course curriculum from platforms like IGNOU, Odisha State Open University and e-PG Pathsala on our laptops and use KURZWEIL software to convert them into audio notes for hearing,” said Ranjan Nayak, a blind PG student of Ravenshaw University.

The laptops, though, are provided to the students by the SSEPD department free of cost. “But finding PDFs of all relevant books, chapters, topics of all subjects online is itself an arduous and time-consuming process for us. Then, one has to convert them into audio notes. Braille books would have been an advantage but it is surprising that the Higher Education department has not thought about it yet,” said Pratiksha Behera, another student.