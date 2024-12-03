Odisha government to launch major immunisation drive against cervical cancer

BHUBANESWAR : The state government soon will launch a major drive for immunisation of young girls against cervical cancer, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling has said.

Addressing the first National Conference on International Radiology (SUMUMIRCON) at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here recently, Mahaling said the programme will focus on young girls studying in schools and colleges.

The minister said Odisha government is working on a new scheme combining the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana to help the people undergo free treatment in 27,000 hospitals across the country. Besides, 250 radiographers would be recruited to be posted in government hospitals.

The minister described the conference as timely saying that imaging and interventional radiology, two fields of radiology, had gained importance in recent times.

Hospital chief executive officer Dr Swetapadma Dash said SUMUM is the only hospital in the state which has a separate department for interventional radiology.

SOA founder president Manoj Ranjan Nayak also complimented SUMUM for organising the conference which was of great importance. Hospital chief of medical services brigadier Dr Biraj Mohan Mishra also spoke.