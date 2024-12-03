Over 4,300 prawn gheris demolished in Odisha, says Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

KENDRAPARA: As many as 4,321 illegal prawn gheris spread over 15,737.8 hectare were demolished near Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary, informed Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Rajya Sabha.

Replying to a question by member Dola Sen on whether government is aware of the tremendous surge in prawn cultivation, the minister said the Odisha government has stated it is aware of the increase in prawn and shrimp yield from Chilika Lake.

Odisha has taken steps to prevent prawn cultivation in Chilika lake and the West Bengal government needs to take similar requisite action, Singh said. The government of Odisha also informed that by virtue of orders passed by the Orissa High Court, illegal prawn gheris were demolished by the Fisheries department and respective district administration, he said.

The Fisheries department of Odisha in collaboration with Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) has completed geo-spatial mapping of the coastal areas and developed Coastal Aquaculture Information system (COAST) web portal and mobile application for verification of land suitable for prawn culture, excluding the lands coming under forest areas and eco-sensitive zones, said the minister.