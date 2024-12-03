President Droupadi Murmu on five-day visit to Odisha from Tuesday to December 7

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in the state on Tuesday. She is on a five-day visit which will conclude on December 7.

On the first day of her tour, the President will unveil the new statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher in Bhubaneswar.

On Wednesday, Murmu will offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. She will also grace the 75th anniversary celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Puri. Later, she will attend the Navy Day celebration and operational demonstration at the Blue Flag Beach, Puri.The next day, the President will grace the 40th convocation of OUAT and also inaugurate the new judicial court complex in the city.

On December 6, Murmu will interact with students and villagers at Uparbeda school. She will also interact with students and teachers of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Rairangpur. On December 7, she will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects including Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh rail lines, and Tribal Research and Development Centre, Dandbose Airport and a SDH at Rairangpur.