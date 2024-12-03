President’s office asks CS to inquire into fake PwD certificate racket in SCB

CUTTACK: In a serious development, the President’s Secretariat has asked the chief secretary to look into the allegations of fake PwD certificates being issued by the orthopaedic department of SCB Medical College and hospital (SCB MCH) here.

The direction has come on the basis of a petition filed by lawyer Jatayuddha Sharma and others alleging a racket comprising a doctor, a dealing assistant and a former administrative officer of the hospital in doling out false disability certificates, particularly to those applying for government jobs, in return for huge bribe amounts.

Sharma, in his petition, cited case of a woman candidate who qualified OPSC examination-2019 for the post of assistant executive officer (AEE) in Public Works department on PwD quota despite not having permanent disability.

During certificate verification by the OPSC in December 2020, it was found that the candidate did not have any permanent disability. Subsequently, to ascertain the genuineness of her condition, the Commission sent her case to the medical board through the SSEPD department.