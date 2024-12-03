Puri King, ISKCON meet to resolve Rath Yatra issue

“There was a detailed discussion between Gajapati Maharaj and Guruprasad Swain Maharaj on what is mentioned in the scriptures like Skanda Purana about Snana Yatra and Ratha Yatra. The ISKCON authorities assured us to take the issue up in their meeting which will be attended by their leaders from different countries. Hopefully, there will be a positive outcome,” said temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

ISKCON’s Houston wing had decided to hold both the Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra of the Trinity on November 3 and November 9 respectively. Owing to Gajapati’s intervention and public outcry in the state, both the festivals were cancelled but Rath Yatra was organised as Sankirtan Yatra on November 9.

Subsequently, in letters to the chairman of ISKCON governing body commission Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj and president of ISKCON temple at Houston HG Saranga Thakur Dasa, Gajapati stated that over the last many years, he has been interacting with the organisation for holding Rath Yatra all across their centres in accordance with the prescription of scriptures and traditions.

“As per Skanda Purana, Rath Yatra can only be held from second day (Dwitiya) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Ashadha to the 12th (Dwadashi) or 13th (Trayodashi) day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Asadha, and not at any other time of the year,” he said.