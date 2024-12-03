Semiconductor training for Odisha’s youth on cards

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is mulling to impart semiconductor training to the technical education students in the state.

The matter was taken up during a meeting of a delegation of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) & Education Services (ITEES), Singapore with chief secretary Manoj Ahuja at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday.

Held following the visit of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to Singapore and the subsequent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha, the meeting focused on enhancing Odisha’s skilling ecosystem. Stress was laid on the IT-ITeS sector and proposal for semiconductor training of the youths given the growing demand for skilled manpower in semiconductors and related fields.

The chief secretary said investing in specialised training programmes and forging ties with industries will make Odisha a key player in the semiconductor value chain, contributing to the nation’s self-reliance in this crucial sector.

The Singapore delegation led by ITEES CEO Suresh Natarajan expressed its satisfaction with the ongoing programmes and emphasised the need for continuous global partnerships to further enhance Odisha’s skilling ecosystem.

Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) secretary NBS Rajput, Electronics & IT secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, chief skills officer and COO World Skill Centre Pinaki Patnaik were present.