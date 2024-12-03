Untimely rain threatens harvested paddy in Odisha

ROURKELA: Untimely rain under the impact of cyclone Fengal has emerged as a threat to harvested paddy stacked on farmlands and standing ripe crops, sparking panic among farmers of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

While paddy procurement in Sundargarh would start from December 20, all blocks in the district received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. Though rain stopped after Saturday, overcast condition continues to prevail, leaving the farmers worried.

Farmers said the unseasonal rain, especially during the harvesting season, has become a cause of concern as harvested paddy crops stacked on fields have become soggy. At a few places, the plants have shed ripe paddy grains.

Sources said the impact of the rain has been widespread in Bonai sub-division where areas including Jakeikela, Gogua, Talia, Kenabhata, Kantasara, Indrapur and Kendrikela are bearing the brunt of the inclement weather condition.

A farmer of Bonai Priyabrata Kisan said when the crops are in harvesting stage, farmers usually leave their paddy on farm fields to dry. The untimely rain has made the harvested crops wet and soft. Making matters worse, there is no sunlight for the last two days which might have salvaged the crops to some extent.

Farmer leader of Bargaon block Sisir Rout said paddy farmers have been hit by a double whammy this kharif season with crops getting damaged due to drought-like situation and untimely rains. Many parts of Bargaon have suffered moisture stress condition with damage to the extent of 60-70 per cent. In remaining areas, exposure of rain would lead to discolouration of stacked paddy crops and sprouting of grains.

Sources said if the inclement weather continues for a few more days, standing vegetable crops would also be affected.

Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer Harihar Nayak was not available for comment on the reports of crop damage due to unfavourable weather.

This year, the district administration has set a target to procure around 1.94 lakh tonne of paddy from farmers.