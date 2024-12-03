Working with government for grand show in Puri, says Navy

BHUBANESWAR : With a day left for the grand operational demonstration of India’s maritime might to unfold at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, the Indian Navy on Monday said they are working in close coordination with the state government to facilitate smooth public movement for the spectacular event.

Anticipating huge gathering of delegates and public, traffic advisory guidelines have already been issued by local authorities. More than 7,000 guests have already been invited to attend the show on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4.

The event will showcase the Navy’s prowess and commitment towards safeguarding India’s maritime interests and highlight the historical connect of the state as a maritime giant in medieval and modern history.

President, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest for the event hosted by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Navy said in an official release.

Fifteen ships, more than 40 aircraft, submarines and the marine commandos along with personnel and equipment from the Indian Army will be participating in the operational demonstration.

This includes the high-octane aerial dominance display by Mig-29K and Hawk fighter jets, breathtaking Combat Free Fall and Slithering demonstration by Marine Commandos (MARCOS) from helicopters, submarine display, amphibious operations and advanced manoeuvers and rocket firing by warships.

The evening will conclude with the traditional Beating Retreat Ceremony by the Eastern Naval Command Band and a mesmerising Continuity Drill followed by drone and laser show.

Keeping in view the flying of multiple naval aircraft, the Indian Navy has urged general public not to litter the beach with garbage or any other food materials that could be a potential flight safety hazard.

Flying of drones, drone cameras and kites are strictly prohibited during the event, as they can interfere with aircraft movements and compromise public safety.