403 migrant workers died in last nine years: Odisha Labour minister

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 403 migrant workers of Odisha have died while working in other states in the last nine years.

This was informed by Labour & Employees State Insurance minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia in a written reply to a query by Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The majority of 233 deaths have been reported since 2022. Ganjam, where migration takes place round-the-year, has the highest number of 59 workers who have died during this period (since 2015 till November 27, 2024). It is followed by Kalahandi and Balangir that have lost 39 and 35 of their migrant workers respectively since 2015. Meanwhile, Sambalpur has recorded zero such deaths, as per the minister’s reply.

Activists working in the field of migrant workers’ welfare said although it is a positive thing that migrant labourer deaths are being reported now, the number is less compared to the extent of labour migration that takes place from the state in search of work.

‘Migration in India’ report based on Periodic Labour Force Survey 2020-21, released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, states there are 8.51 lakh labourers who migrate for employment from the state annually. Around 11 districts have been identified by the state government as prone to distress migration. They said there are many deaths which are not reported and the list of missing migrant workers is a long one in places like Ganjam, Balangir and Nuapada.

Loknath Mishra, a migrant rights activist from Berhampur, said the government is yet to put a system in place that identifies and tracks bonded labourers who are forced to work in conditions that violate the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.