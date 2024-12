BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his strident stand against narcotics and has set the target for a drug-free India by 2047 but his profound concern for plight of families struggling with addiction of their young children came to fore in the recently-concluded DGP and IGP conference in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said the PM got emotional when he recalled an episode of his Gujarat CM days while chairing the session on narcotics and drugs at the DGP meet here on Sunday. During the session, Modi keenly followed all the presentations of states as well as deliberations on broad measures of enforcement and awareness to combat the alarming impact of drug addiction. His take on the issue was, however, completely different.

“The PM’s perspective on the issue was very humane. He dwelt on the emotional and psychological suffering and pain the drug addiction-affected families have to deal with, especially when a youngster is the victim,” said the sources.

While offering his comments on the session, Modi revealed how a senior officer of Gujarat government had once approached him seeking voluntary retirement from service. At first, he discouraged the officer on the grounds that he was a good administrator and would not be sanctioned VRS, the sources said.