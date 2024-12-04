Farmers seek Indravati’s lift canal water, block NH

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers of Koksara and Dharamgarh blocks in Kalahandi district on Tuesday blocked the Bargarh-Borigumma NH-26 near Moter chowk demanding release of irrigation water in Indravati dam’s lift canal for rabi season.
Hundreds of farmers under the aegis of Krushak Sachetan Manch reached the highway early in the morning and staged the blockade at around 6 pm. The agitators protested the decision of Indravati project authorities not to release water in the lift canal.
President of the Manch Siba Prasad Pradhani said local farmers will face a lot of difficulties in cultivating their crops if water is not leased in the canal in the rabi season. The farmers have decided to block the NH for 12 hours. “If our demand is not met, we will hold a meeting on December 6 to chalk out our future course of action and intensify the protest,” he added.
Earlier this month, Indravati project authorities had decided not to supply water in the lift canal for irrigation in the rabi season in view of the reduced water level in the reservoir. The farmers were also informed about the decision through public address system and advised to go for short duration paddy.
Executive engineer of Indravati lift canal system Pranaya Pradhan said there is provision for providing water in the lift canal for rabi season subject to availability of water in the reservoir. In last rabi season, water was provided for irrigation for 13,553 hectare (ha) due to sufficient water in the reservoir. But in the current year, the reservoir water level has considerably declined due to poor monsoon rain in the catchment area. Hence, providing water in the lift canal is not possible for the rabi season.
Sources in the Indravati project said 1,078 mm rain was recorded in the catchment area this monsoon season as compared to 1,296 mm rainfall in the previous season. The water level of the reservoir now stands at 634.41 metre while it was 636.5 metre during the same time the previous year.
At around 6 pm, the farmers lifted the road blockade after intervention of the tehsildars of Koksara, Dharamgarh and Jaipatna. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of NH-26 due to the protest.
According to the current irrigation plan, water will be released through the right and left canal systems of the dam in the coming rabi season for irrigation of 47,174 ha benefitting 335 villages of Jaipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Kalampur blocks. While 20,074 ha will be covered by the right canal, the left canal will provide water for the rest 27,501 ha.