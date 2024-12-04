Farmers seek Indravati’s lift canal water, block NH

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers of Koksara and Dharamgarh blocks in Kalahandi district on Tuesday blocked the Bargarh-Borigumma NH-26 near Moter chowk demanding release of irrigation water in Indravati dam’s lift canal for rabi season.

Hundreds of farmers under the aegis of Krushak Sachetan Manch reached the highway early in the morning and staged the blockade at around 6 pm. The agitators protested the decision of Indravati project authorities not to release water in the lift canal.

President of the Manch Siba Prasad Pradhani said local farmers will face a lot of difficulties in cultivating their crops if water is not leased in the canal in the rabi season. The farmers have decided to block the NH for 12 hours. “If our demand is not met, we will hold a meeting on December 6 to chalk out our future course of action and intensify the protest,” he added.

Earlier this month, Indravati project authorities had decided not to supply water in the lift canal for irrigation in the rabi season in view of the reduced water level in the reservoir. The farmers were also informed about the decision through public address system and advised to go for short duration paddy.