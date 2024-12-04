Largest on-road engineering consignment exported to Bhutan

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday exported the largest ever on-road engineering consignment to Bhutan.

The equipment was manufactured by the East End Technologies Private Limited, a small scale enterprise located at Choudwar Industrial Estate. It has been manufacturing equipment for heavy industries since 2007.

MSME minister Gokulananda Mallik flagged off the truck that carried the consignment and said this was for the first time that engineering equipment of such a huge size has been exported to a foreign country by road.

“It is a proud moment for Odisha. The state has set a benchmark in manufacturing world-class equipment under the Make-in-India initiative,” he said.

Principal secretary of MSME Hemant Sharma said this will generate more demand in export of engineering equipment made by MSMEs. The department aims to set new milestones by exporting world-class engineering equipment in the coming days, he said.

Managing director of the company Sandeep Patnaik, vice-president JK Rath, secretary of UCCI Sanjeev Mahapatra and vice-president of AIEBA Subir Banerjee were present.