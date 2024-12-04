OHRC orders probe into jail irregularities

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in Biju Patnaik Open Air Ashram, an open-air jail at Jamujhari in Khurda district.

The order from the Commission came while it was hearing a petition of Ashram jailer Ashok Kumar Behera against the jail superintendent.

Behera had alleged that irregularities committed by the jail superintendent resulted in injustice to the inmates.

He further claimed that the jail inmates were not provided food and facilities they are entitled to, in violation of their human rights.

Taking the allegations into consideration, the rights panel observed that it feels necessary to send its official to visit the open-air prison.

As per the order, OHRC registrar along with the additional superintendent of police will visit Biju Patnaik Open Air Ashram on a convenient day and furnish a report by February 2, 2025, the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the rights panel had also asked the Home department to ensure that petitioner Behera is not harassed by the jail superintendent or other authorities in any manner.