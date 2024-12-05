AIIMS Bhubaneswar launches eastern India’s first 4D spine and gait analysis laboratory

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has established a state-of-the-art 4D spine and gait analysis laboratory, the first-of-its-kind facility in eastern India. Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas inaugurated the newly-established laboratory in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) on the occasion of the International Day of People with Disabilities.

The laboratory features cutting-edge technologies, including prosthetic and orthotic services, occupational therapy, physiotherapy units, and other allied services.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Biswas highlighted that the integration of these facilities would enhance the PMR department’s capability to provide a holistic approach to patient care.

“This lab will enable AIIMS Bhubaneswar to deliver high-quality, personalized rehabilitation services to a wide range of patients, including those with locomotor disabilities, musculoskeletal conditions, and sports injuries,” he stated. Equipped with advanced technology, the 4D spine and gait analysis lab will assess and quantify spinal deformities while providing real-time biomechanical data on body joints. It will be instrumental in managing conditions such as stroke, scoliosis, neck and lower back pain, post-polio residual paralysis, myopathy, and neuropathy.

“The facility will also offer real-time gait analysis for sports rehabilitation, assisting athletes in recovery and performance enhancement. The non-invasive system is free from radiation hazards and provides precise diagnostics, identifying hidden injuries, musculature disturbances, body balance issues, and foot pressure abnormalities,” said Dr. Jagannatha Sahoo, Head of the PMR Department.