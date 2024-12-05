BJD steps up campaign on Polavaram dam

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up its opposition to the Polavaram dam project being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government, the BJD on Wednesday took up the issue of submergence of large parts in Odisha’s Malkangiri district with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In a memorandum submitted to the secretary of the ministry Leena Nandan, a delegation comprising BJD Rajya Sabha members alleged that the flood water discharge of 50 lakh cusec without any study of backwater impact will cause immense loss to the crop and land of tribal people of the district.

The delegation also alleged that there is lack of transparency on part of the Andhra Pradesh government over the issue. The leaders urged urgent intervention of the Environment ministry to protect the interest of Odisha.

The delegation also met the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) Antar Singh Arya and raised these issues with him. Former Nabarangpur MP and a member of the delegation Pradip Majhi said the NCST chairperson assured that he will review the situation soon. The delegation had met Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil on Tuesday.