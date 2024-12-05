Centre allocates Rs 199.9 crore for Hirakud, Satkosia tourism development

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on its promise of prioritising development of Odisha’s tourism potential under the ‘Look East’ policy, the central government on Wednesday announced a comprehensive action plan for nature tourism at Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Hirakud and allocated Rs 199.98 crore for the purpose.

Each of the destinations will get Rs 99.99 crore for tourism development projects and some components of the projects will be implemented in public-private partnership (PPP) mode through the Ministry of Tourism’s destination development division.

The allocation comes four days after the ministry had informed that Hirakud and Satkosia have been included in the 40 selected sites from 23 states and UTs for development of tourism infrastructure under the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. At the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, the focus will be on enhancing the overall tourist experience while preserving the rich biodiversity and promoting community engagement. The ministry plans to develop eco-friendly accommodations, adventure sports and wildlife conservation initiatives in the reserve and give a boost to the local economy.