Farmers in Bargarh protest delays and irregularities in kharif paddy procurement process

BARGARH: The kharif paddy procurement process in Bargarh district, which began with high hopes following announcement of the revised minimum support price of Rs 3,100, has been severely hindered over alleged irregularities in token generation system.

While most farmers are frustrated over the alleged delay in issuance of tokens, some others complained they have been issued the same for only a fraction of their harvested produce.

Farmer leader Hara Bania said farmers had expected the situation to get better after the new government came to power. But now, they are tensed as they have no proper space to store their grains.

“Some farmers are also being forced to stay awake the entire night to guard their crops. Many have received tokens for the months of January and February. How are farmers supposed to start preparations for rabi season if they do not get their money in time?” Bania questioned. He further said the district administration officials were informed of the issue but they said they have no control over it.

“Like we have demanded many times in the past, restoring the capacity of the district level procurement committee (DLPC) is the only solution to deal with such problems,” Bania said.

Meanwhile, farmers are also displeased with the introduction of grain analyser machines this year for analysing the quality of paddy. Many expressed doubt over the results generated by the machines claiming their stocks were being rejected despite meeting quality standards.

Bania said farmers recently inquired from other states like Punjab and Chhattisgarh about the grain analyser machines and they denied use of any such equipment in their procurement system. “We believe it is another means of exploiting the farmers as the government has not cleared our queries. A delegation of Jay Kisan Andolan visiting Chhattisgarh on December 6 to discuss with the farmers and officials regarding the use of grain analysers. We will address our concerns after the visit,” he said.

As the procurement pace remains sluggish, farmers are demanding swift action to prevent further losses. The district administration acknowledged the issue and assured of conveying it to the state government.